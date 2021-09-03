Bintex Futures Price Tops $1.25 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $125,970.06 and $43,349.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00064935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00130643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00153790 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.05 or 0.07736249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,499.86 or 0.99560228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.50 or 0.00819147 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

