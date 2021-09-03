Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Biogen worth $30,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Biogen by 59.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Biogen by 23.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Biogen by 20.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $334.66. 11,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.16. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

