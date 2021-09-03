Biotron Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Biotron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Biotron has a total market cap of $67,018.06 and $229.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Biotron has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00061475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00126451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.07 or 0.00785612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Biotron Coin Profile

Biotron is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Biotron’s official website is biotron.io . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

Biotron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biotron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biotron using one of the exchanges listed above.

