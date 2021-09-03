Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDT shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 price target (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$10.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$537.82 million and a PE ratio of 10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.05. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.92 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

