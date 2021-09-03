Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading Up 4.9%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.34. Approximately 46,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,344,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTBT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 1,697.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 345,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

