Bitblocks Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $167.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Bitblocks has a market cap of $395,539.07 and $167.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,918.15 or 1.00108226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00073281 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001763 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007883 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.