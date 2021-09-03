BitCoal Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,400.39 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $22,400.39 and $24.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.77 or 0.00609729 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

