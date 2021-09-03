BitCoal Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. BitCoal has a market cap of $22,385.06 and $24.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.59 or 0.00612395 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

