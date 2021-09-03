Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $2.66 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00005298 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $496.74 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001019 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00036546 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00021793 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

