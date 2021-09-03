Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Achieves Market Cap of $96,229.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $96,229.00 and $42.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

