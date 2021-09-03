BitDegree Hits Market Cap of $773,333.81 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDegree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a market cap of $773,333.81 and approximately $204.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00061396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00123130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.68 or 0.00789960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00046863 BTC.

BitDegree Coin Profile

BDG is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

