BitGreen Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $1,925.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00057037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00095088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.00348482 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00046588 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain‚Äôs governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.