Bithao Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.64 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00123893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.28 or 0.00793409 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

