Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.65

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.65 and traded as high as C$9.04. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLN. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.65. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$271,920. Insiders sold a total of 35,300 shares of company stock valued at $303,963 in the last quarter.

Blackline Safety Company Profile (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.