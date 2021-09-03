BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $503,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 44.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $14.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $936.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $897.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $833.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.