BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BKT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 178,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,457. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

