Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BIGZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 281,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,460. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.68.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $319,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $222,009.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

