BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BKN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 52,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,991. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

