BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:MUA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.28. 42,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,183. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

