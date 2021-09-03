BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $16.30 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

