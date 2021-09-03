BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BLE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,088. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.