BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MUC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 101,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,458. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.67% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $23,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

