BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

MFL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 16,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,340. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

