BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

MHN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,199. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.50% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

