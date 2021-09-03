BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE MVF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 116,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,604. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

