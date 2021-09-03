Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MYC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. 26,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.59% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.