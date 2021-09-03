BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MYD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. 898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,843. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

