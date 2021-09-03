BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MIY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. 28,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,463. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

