BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 29,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,110. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.33% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

