BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MPA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,138. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.