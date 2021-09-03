BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:MYI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 76,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

