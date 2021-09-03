BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

MQY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 69,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.68% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $29,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.