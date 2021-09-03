BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:BSTZ traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.48. 69,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,180. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.