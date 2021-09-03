Blank Wallet (BLANK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.78 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $291,772.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00139922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00165694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.30 or 0.07823631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,118.91 or 0.99690248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.59 or 0.00812715 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.