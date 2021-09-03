BlitzPick (XBP) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPick has a total market capitalization of $925,493.39 and approximately $1,400.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlitzPick alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001015 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00034863 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00022116 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick Coin Profile

BlitzPick (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlitzPick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlitzPick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.