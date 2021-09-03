Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Tops $2.73 on Major Exchanges (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $77,453.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00005445 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00122575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00787802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

