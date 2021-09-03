Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) 1-Day Volume Hits $91,728.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $108.90 million and $91,728.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00005710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.42 or 0.00787845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046859 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.