BMO Capital Markets Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $575.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $575.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.40.

AVGO stock opened at $491.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.05. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,298,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

