Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 1,913 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.32. 110,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,654,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

