Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 9,797 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 913.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,036. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $104.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.