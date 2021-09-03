Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 54.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Truist Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 293,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 53,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,707. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

