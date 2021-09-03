Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 975.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.38. The company had a trading volume of 453,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,523. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $185.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.93 and a 200-day moving average of $167.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

