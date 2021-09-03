Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,691,000 after purchasing an additional 142,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

RPV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,617. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $82.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27.

