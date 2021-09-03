Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 52,108.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Fund raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Fund now owns 795,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,247,000 after purchasing an additional 369,013 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDOC. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $145.56. 17,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average is $170.07. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,879 shares of company stock worth $3,955,141. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

