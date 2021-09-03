Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 6,294 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.34. 36,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

