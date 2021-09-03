Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 15,939 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,939 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 360,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 30,093 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 37,664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. 2,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

