BOMB Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $344,917.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. BOMB has a market cap of $3.66 million and $344,917.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00008115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,918.15 or 1.00108226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00073585 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001763 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007883 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,623 coins and its circulating supply is 903,835 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

