Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Trading Up 7.9%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON) was up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 67,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 510,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19.

About Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON)

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Bon Natural Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bon Natural Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.