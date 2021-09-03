Bondly Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.56 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Bondly has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded flat against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.0821 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00128562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00786934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

