Boosted Finance Achieves Market Cap of $154,587.17 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00005129 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $154,587.17 and approximately $48,983.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00066544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00131432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00154607 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.02 or 0.07890129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,267.74 or 0.99546531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.98 or 0.00827728 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

